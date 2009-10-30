Cherry Hill PD selects Spillman to increase efficiency, consolidate records

Agency said Spillman’s reputation for customer service set it apart

Cherry Hill, N.J. – In an effort to improve operational efficiency and mobile communications, the Cherry Hill Police Department has adopted software from Spillman Technologies.

The agency rigorously evaluated multiple vendors in a search to replace its more than 20-year-old CAD and records management system, said Cherry Hill Police Department Lieutenant Steven Swierczynski. After speaking with other public safety agencies and conducting in-house demonstrations, the department selected Spillman.

“It was clear that Spillman had not only a proven solution that would provide great efficiencies; they had a devotion to customer service that reflected a highly customer-centric organization,” said Swierczynski. “Spillman satisfied our requirements for the fully integrated public safety software solution we were looking for, but their current customers sold us on Spillman being the right solution for the Cherry Hill Police Department.”

Spillman’s Automated Field Reporting module will allow officers to complete forms from the field using a laptop computer, eliminating the need to return to headquarters to file reports and allowing more time for community patrolling. The software will enable officers to increase their street-level presence, helping to reduce crime and maintain positive citizen relationships.

In addition to the Automated Field Reporting module, the Cherry Hill Police Department adopted Spillman’s Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Fire/EMS Management, and Resource Management solutions.

Using Spillman, the department will be able to store all data in a single database where it can be easily accessed by personnel throughout the agency. Spillman will allow the agency to eliminate the use of multiple databases and enable quick access to critical information.

The Township of Cherry Hill is located five miles southeast of Philadelphia and is home to more than 70,000 residents and 4,000 businesses. When the Cherry Hill Police Department goes live with its new system on January 25, 2010, it will become one of eight agencies in New Jersey and more than 800 agencies across the country using Spillman software.

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of integrated software solutions for public safety agencies, including Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing.

For more information, visit www.spillman.com.