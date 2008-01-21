Gasconade County, MO Unveils New County-Wide Computer Aided Dispatch System for Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Multi-Agency System Live in Record Time, Ease-of-Use Enabled Smooth Transition

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gasconade County’s emergency 9-1-1 center for police, fire, and ambulance response has deployed a new county-wide Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system which improves the handling of emergency calls and increases the efficiency of operations for the multi-agency center which serves five law enforcement agencies, three fire departments and two ambulance services.

“The system has exceeded our expectations and the staff at Global Software was terrific to work with,” said Gasconade County Executive Lisa Jordan.

The new system was installed on budget and ahead of schedule – in under 60 days by Global Software Corporation.

“The Global Software system addresses some of the shortcomings of the old system,” stated Jordan. “In addition, Global was able to deliver their system in a timely manner. Our staff was pleased with how easy the system was to learn and operate.”

Located about 90 miles from St. Louis, Missouri, the Gasconade 9-1-1 Center receives around 7000 calls for service yearly and responds to over 4700 incidents.

“Global Software is honored to partner with Gasconade County,” said Phil Sisk, President of Global Software. “We worked closely with the County to meet their implementation goal and bring the system live with no delays to the schedule.”

About Global Software

Global Software is a leader in technology innovation in the public safety industry. Global provides solutions to Private Corporations as well as Federal, State and local Public Safety Agencies across America. Global has evolved its product suite to include integrated CAD, RMS, AVL, and mobile applications. A privately-held company, Global Software maintains its headquarters and development center in Oklahoma City. For more information, visit www.globalsoftwarecorp.com .