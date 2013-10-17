New Spillman Analytics Software on Display in Philadelphia

Leader in public safety software will host demos at the IACP Conference and Expo

Philadelphia, Penn. – Spillman Technologies will host demonstrations of its new map-based analytics and community crime software for intelligence-led policing, along with more than 40 other software modules and dozens of interface options next week at the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) 120th Annual Conference and Expo in Philadelphia.



Attendees can visit booth 400 to discover two new intelligence-led policing (ILP) modules: Spillman Analytics and CrimeMonitor, both powered by tight integration with BAIR Analytics, an analytical software and services company headquartered in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.



Josh Smith, R&D Manager for Spillman Technologies, said that this partnership will allow public safety agencies to use their data for enhanced decision making.



“We are excited about Spillman’s partnership with BAIR Analytics,” said Smith. “Their experience, expertise, and focus on innovation will allow our two companies to work together in bringing Spillman users reliable innovation in the area of analytics for years to come.”



Through Spillman Analytics, a map-based analytics module, field personnel and supervisors can initiate queries from a map, delve into data, and easily determine crime trends and plan responses accordingly. The CrimeMonitor community map allows the public to search nearby crime activity, visualize crime trends, and identify hotspots in their neighborhoods and communities. The public will also be able to submit anonymous tips and receive neighborhood watch reports.



Spillman representatives will be on hand at IACP to show attendees how Spillman Analytics and CrimeMonitor are just a part of Spillman’s overall ILP offerings. Spillman’s CompStat and CAD Management Dashboard modules enable command staff and management to efficiently view crime trends and events that impact the quality of life in communities, such as gang problems, graffiti, and animal attacks. With these ILP tools, they can also view traffic information within jurisdictional boundaries, helping them to determine the best use of agency resources. IACP attendees will see how they can customize reports pulled from their jurisdiction’s data and view it in an array of easily readable and understandable formats. Attendees may also see how Spillman’s Visual Involvements® feature improves situational awareness by exploring relationships using an interactive, web-like structure, quickly placing associations at individuals’ fingertips. Spillman’s mapping solutions will also be demonstrated, showing attendees how up-to-date maps improve real-time tactical coordination and enhances situational awareness for field personnel.



The IACP Annual Conference begins Saturday and ends Oct. 23. The conference features renowned keynote speakers, forums and technical workshops, and the largest exhibit hall of products and services in the law enforcement community. It is the premier event for law enforcement, providing thousands of dedicated professionals from across the country and around the world with an exceptional, concentrated forum for learning, collaborating and experiencing new technology.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider serving more than 1,000 police departments, sheriff’s offices, fire departments, communication centers, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing, Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.