Portland PD Purchases Spillman, Citing Company’s Stability and Service

Agency will use new software to meet records, dispatching, and field reporting needs

PORTLAND, Texas – The Portland Police Department has chosen Spillman Technologies as its new public safety software provider. The southern Texas agency said Spillman’s 30-year history, employee integrity, and industry-leading customer service set it apart from competitors.

The department selected Spillman after searching for a stable, responsible software provider that treats customers with integrity, said Terrell Elliott, manager of information technology for the Portland Police Department.

“We were looking at response times with [customer support] tickets, the company itself, the people who run the company, how the employees act, how easy the company is to work with, and the company’s ethics,” Elliot said. “For us, it is more about stability, long-term liability.”

After asking neighboring law enforcement agencies for references, the Portland Police Department eliminated any vendors not endorsed by the Law Enforcement Information Technology Standards Council (LEITSC). Elliot then began conducting multiple agency visits to see the remaining software systems in action. Elliott said the final decision came down to a handful of determining factors: stability, service, and customer support.

The Portland Police Department purchased Spillman in November 2011 and went live with the system in July 2012. By choosing a company with long-term stability and a reputation for customer support, Elliot said, the Portland police could avoid having to worry about the software going down during critical times, failing to work properly, and not being supported by the vendor – problems they had experienced with previous software systems.

“On a review of the more prominent public safety provider programs, we determined Spillman met our needs and had an ethical company behind the product,” Elliot said.

The Portland Police Department is using Spillman’s Mobile modules including Mobile AVL Mapping, Mobile Records, Mobile State and National Queries, Spillman Touch, and Mobile Premises and HazMat. The agency has also purchased Spillman’s Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Law Records Management, Evidence Management, Imaging, StateLink, and Traffic Information modules.

