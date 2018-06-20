Priority Dispatch and EXACOM partner to improve Quality Assurance efficiency

Brought to you by Priority Dispatch

With a new focus on simplicity, performance, and positivity, AQUA® 7 Ascent software by Priority DispatchTM now integrates with EXACOM’s HINDSIGHT recording solution to increase case review efficiency. Now when the Quality Assurance (QA) user is reviewing a case in AQUA, the audio file is automatically pulled through HINDSIGHT, showing as an embedded Wav file on their AQUA screen. This makes case review more efficient and accurate, as the QA user is able to click on the screen to fast forward or reverse, resolving any questions.

EXACOM, an industry leader in advanced communications recording solutions, developed the HINDSIGHT platform as a multimedia recording solution to the meets the demands of public safety, homeland security, defense, utilities, and transportation industries. AQUA 7 Ascent software totally automates the dispatch case review process and this support from the HINDSIGHT platform provides the necessary link to bridge the two together.

“Providing EXACOM’s customers who are AQUA users with an integrated case review experience is a great product enhancement and benefit”, explains Mark Woody, EXACOM Product Manager. “Working with Priority Dispatch to address this need is a way to continue to improve the user experience and serve the user community.”

“We are excited at the recent release of AQUA 7 Ascent and the tie-in with EXACOM’s HINDSIGHT product,” said Scott Robinson, Global Marketing Director, Priority Dispatch. “Achieving this integration with EXACOM for our users is an important step in the product enhancement process that is a focus for us here at Priority Dispatch.”

About Priority Dispatch

Priority Dispatch supports emergency dispatch centers around the world with the technology, tools, and training required to meet the needs of all types of dispatch environments. As the exclusive licensee and distributor of the IAED’s unified protocol systems, Priority Dispatch integrates these protocols with the technology of ProQA® software. ProQA enables dispatch operators to respond confidently and accurately with science-based protocols, time-tested across hundreds of millions of calls around the world.

About EXACOM

EXACOM, Inc., based in Concord, New Hampshire, is a leading manufacturer of communications recording solutions for public safety, government and DoD applications since 1986. EXACOM provides audio, video, data and text to 9-1-1 recording solutions for communications and dispatch centers in many countries, including some of the largest centers in the U.S. and Canada. EXACOM’s solutions are designed to meet the demanding needs of today’s complex, rapidly advancing and mission-critical communications environments. EXACOM is now an employee-owned company. For more information, visit www.exacom.com.