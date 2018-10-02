RapidDeploy to exhibit at IACP Booth #1690

RapidDeploy to meet with law enforcement leaders at annual International Association of Chiefs of Police

RapidDeploy, a leader in cloud-based Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) technology, is set to exhibit at the annual IACP Conference and Expo, Oct. 6-9 in Orlando, FLA in booth #1690. Join the RapidDeploy team in discussing NG911 and a safer future for policing.

RapidDeploy became the first CAD system worldwide to receive ProQA Titanium Certification from Priority Dispatch, which allows emergency communications centers to integrate with International Academy of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) protocols.