Salt Lake City PD to Use Local Software to Get Data from Three States

The ability to search other agencies’ databases will help the department solve crimes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Salt Lake City Police Department is partnering with Spillman Technologies to access data collected by other public safety agencies throughout Utah, Idaho, and Nevada.

Spillman’s InSight product will allow department personnel to search for information gathered by 69 Spillman agencies. Having access to such a wide range of information will make it easier for the department to investigate and solve cases that cross jurisdictional lines, said Salt Lake Police Department Lt. Rich Brede.

“At the Salt Lake Police Department, we are interested in providing more thorough searches for detectives regarding persons, vehicles, and property. With Spillman InSight, we’re able to look at [records] from participating Spillman agencies,” Brede said.

Currently, Brede said, when officers want to search for data they have to call other jurisdictions and ask them to look up the information. InSight will allow the Salt Lake City Police Department to conduct real-time, electronic searches of other agencies’ databases. For example, InSight will allow department personnel to see if a suspect has been arrested or involved in criminal incidents in other jurisdictions.

The agency plans to go live with InSight during the first quarter of 2010. In the future, Brede said, the system will be configured to allow Spillman agencies to access data gathered by the Salt Lake Police Department.

The Salt Lake City Police Department will be one of 101 agencies in Utah and more than 800 agencies throughout the nation using Spillman software.

