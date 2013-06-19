Seven Agencies Purchase Spillman, 40 Expand Systems in Q1

Mobile access to agency records and simple community analytics top reasons for purchase

Salt Lake City, Utah - Seven public safety agencies purchased software from Spillman Technologies for the first time during the opening quarter of 2013, joining the more than 1,000 public safety agencies in 37 states nationwide already using Spillman software. In addition to the new agencies, 40 agencies expanded their existing Spillman systems.



The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana is equipping its field personnel with Spillman’s mobile software, giving deputies access to agency records on the road. Field personnel will have the ability to search name, vehicle, and incident records from patrol-mounted laptops. While on the road, warnings connected to name records will keep deputies safe by alerting them to potentially dangerous situations, while fast access to record images will help improve efficiency by allowing deputies to verify identities in the field without returning to the office for follow-up.

The Cedar City Police Department in Utah will be using Spillman’s Driver License Scanning module to quickly populate mobile search screen and field reports with driver license data. Data from driver license scans can be used in quick searches from their local databases as well as statewide and national databases.



In Pennsylvania, the Williamsport Bureau of Police will be using Spillman’s CompStat and Community Dashboard modules with data pulled directly from their Spillman system to stay informed of crime trends in their jurisdiction. These modules employ the principles of intelligence-led policing to help command staff address crime trends in the community and determine where resources are best utilized. With CompStat, agency personnel will be able to quickly see at what rate crimes are increasing or decreasing and pinpoint hotspots of activity and vulnerable areas. The Community Dashboard will then enable the agency to share this information with the community.



Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 1,000 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communication centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, CompStat & Intelligence-Led Policing, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com



New sales:

• Big Stone Gap Police Department, Va.

• Essex County Sheriff’s Department, Maine

• Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, Colo.

• Sanibel Police Department, Fla.

• Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Wash.

• Williamsport Bureau of Police, Pa.

• Wise Police Department, Va.

Add-on sales highlights: