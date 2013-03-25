Sixteen Agencies Purchase Spillman, 91 Expand Systems in Q4

Customers turn to Spillman’s analytics dashboards and mobile solutions for easy access to data

Salt Lake City, Utah – Sixteen public safety agencies purchased software from Spillman Technologies for the first time during the fourth quarter of 2012, joining the more than 1,000 public safety agencies in 36 states nationwide already using Spillman software. In addition to the new agencies, 91 agencies expanded their existing Spillman systems.

The New Braunfels Police Department in Texas chose Spillman because of the system’s tight integration, which will give users access to related information without having to open multiple programs. Spillman’s Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), mobile, and RMS software will help the agency efficiently manage data from a time a call is received until the report is entered into the database. Additionally, the agency will be using the advanced analytics of Spillman’s CompStat Dashboard and Community Dashboard modules to investigate trends and patterns in the area’s crime statistics, employ the principles of intelligence-led policing to reduce crime, and maintain accountability to the citizens of New Braunfels.

In Alabama, the Northport Police Department will be sharing a system with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and plans to use Spillman’s CAD and mobile software keep field responders safe, informed, and efficient. Officers in the field will have instant access to CAD information, including call updates and the status of other units in the field. The agency’s vehicles will also be equipped with the Driver License Scanning and Mobile State & National Queries modules, which will allow field officers to quickly access information on individuals. This information can be saved and used later to auto-populate fields in reports and citations, saving officers’ time.

The University of Alabama in in Tuscaloosa has purchased the highly portable Spillman Touch module to aid personnel in accessing their Spillman system data anywhere on campus. Spillman Touch is compatible with iPads as well as BlackBerry, iPhone, and Android smartphones. The software will give the campus police the ability to access real-time call data as well as name, vehicle, property and incident records from the field. Officers can pull up mug shots and other images to help identify suspects in the field, while alerts and warnings on name records help keep officers aware of dangerous individuals.

New sales:

•Adams Police Department, Wis.

•Bedford Police Department, Ind.

•Coloma Police Department, Wis.

•Cullman Fire Rescue, Ala.

•Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribal Police Department, Nev.

•Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Police Department, Ohio

•Greenville Police Department, Texas

•Kilgore Police Department, Texas

•Lampasas County Sheriff’s Department, Texas

•Lehi Fire and EMS Department, Utah

•New Braunfels Police Department, Texas

•Northport Police Department, Ala.

•St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, N.Y.

•Smith County Sheriff’s Department, Texas

•Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Wash.

•Yakama Nation Corrections, Wash.

