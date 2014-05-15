Spillman and HigherGround Announce Software Interface

New Product takes advantage of tight integration for record access and reporting capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Spillman Technologies, Inc., a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and HigherGround, Inc., a premier software developer of data collection, reporting tools, and call recording and quality assurance solutions headquartered in Canoga Park, Calif., announce development of a new interface. The new interface connects Spillman’s Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) modules and HigherGround’s public safety recording and evaluation tools.

This interface enhances the logging and reporting capabilities of Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) that partner with both Spillman Technologies and HigherGround, Inc., connecting users with the critical call information they need for review and distribution. The interface sends call identification markers from an agency’s Spillman system to HigherGround’s Capture911 recording application, allowing personnel to quickly find recorded call logs, recorded call files, and timestamps. Users will be able to access recorded calls, as well as critical dispatch information like synchronized timestamps and incident ID numbers from within recorded 911 calls and the CAD station information.

About HigherGround, Inc.: HigherGround’s recording, monitoring and reporting solutions allow clients to monitor and verify phone and data transactions and radio transmissions. This allows PSAPs to optimize communications resources and provide a comprehensive view of organizational performance. For more information about HigherGround, visit www.higherground.com.

Spillman Technologies serves more than 1,200 sheriff’s offices, correctional facilities, police departments, communication centers, and fire departments nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.