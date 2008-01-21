Spillman Helps Coeur d’Alene Tribal PD Organize Data

Agency to receive new integrated software system

SALT LAKE CITY –A new public safety software system will enable the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police Department to share information with neighboring agencies and easily generate reports for crime analysis.

The Idaho agency is adopting innovative solutions from Spillman Technologies, a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Spillman’s Integrated Hub and Law Records module will help the Coeur D’Alene Tribal Police Department expand its law enforcement capabilities and better serve its jurisdiction.

Using the integrated technology, the Coeur D’Alene Tribal Police Department will have the ability to create reports for crime analysis and easily equip records with visual alerts to indicate a dangerous, wanted, or missing person. With Spillman’s Integrated Hub, the agency can enter data into the system once and have it automatically populated into related fields.

The Coeur D’Alene Tribal Police Department will share a system with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, allowing the two agencies to share records, data, and other critical law enforcement information. The department will become one of 36 public safety agencies in Idaho and more than 700 agencies nationwide already using Spillman products. They plan to go live with the system in the first quarter of 2008.

Spillman Technologies provides a full range of software solutions for public safety agencies, including Records Management, Computer-Aided Dispatch, Mobile Communications, Corrections Management, Fire/EMS Management, Resource Management, and Data Sharing.