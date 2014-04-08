Spillman President Named One of Utah’s CEOs of the Year

Consistent customer, company, and revenue growth among Lance Clark’s accomplishments

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Lance Clark, president and CEO of Spillman Technologies, Inc., was recently recognized as a “CEO of the Year” by Utah Business magazine alongside seven other honorees at a banquet held in their honor.

Mr. Clark joined Spillman in 1997 as a field sales representative and worked his way through sales management to company president and CEO in 2006. Under Mr. Clark’s leadership, revenue at Spillman has more than doubled, and profitability has increased by more than 200 percent. In this same time, customer growth has increased from just over 600 customers to more than 1,200 customers, and Spillman products are now used in 39 states nationwide. In 2013 alone, Spillman expanded its customer base with nearly 100 new customers.

Mr. Clark has continued company founder Richard Spillman’s commitment to customer service, sustainable growth, and belief in employee satisfaction. During his tenure, Spillman has been named one of the “5,000 Fastest Growing Companies” by Inc. magazine for seven consecutive years. Spillman is also a three-time honoree of Utah Business magazine’s “Best Companies to Work For” award.

Mr. Clark said he is honored with this award.

“I am very humbled by this great honor,” said Clark. “This award is a reflection of all the great people at Spillman who dedicate their time to providing our customers with the best products and customer service possible.”

Spillman Technologies is a leading public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 1,200 sheriff’s offices, correctional facilities, police departments, communication centers, and fire departments nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.