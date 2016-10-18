Spillman Technologies to demonstrate new applications at IACP

Annual conference and expo to include booth giveaways and live demos of newest product features

SAN DIEGO — Salt Lake City-based public safety software company Spillman Technologies is set to present new software features and products at the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP’s) 123rd Annual Conference and Expo. The conference will take place from Oct. 15-18 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The software vendor will serve as a sponsor for the 2016 conference, with Spillman representatives hosting live demonstrations of company products at booth 4017. Attendees will be able to see the new look and functionality of Spillman’s mobile app, Spillman Touch®, which is now available in the iOS App store and Android’s Google Play store for customers. Visitors will also be able to preview Spillman’s new community-facing application, Iris, and learn how it helps law enforcement agencies improve transparency and community-oriented policing. Representatives will be available to demonstrate the newest features to the Spillman computer-aided dispatch (CAD) software, including changes to call comments, CAD mapping, and Text-to-9-1-1 capability. Attendees can also view demonstrations of Spillman’s new Command Staff Productivity Dashboard, which allows agency administrators to quickly view comprehensive statistics on personnel activity using easy-to-read charts and reports.

In addition to viewing live software demonstrations, those who visit the Spillman booth will have a chance to win prizes such as a #SpillmanEverywhere t-shirt or an iPad Air.

Representatives of Spillman’s cloud-based CAD, records management (RMS), and jail management product for smaller agencies, Spillman Nova, will also be present at the conference. IACP guests can visit the Spillman booth to see how the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product allows smaller agencies to track name records, vehicle, property, incidents, and more, with a web-based platform that requires no hardware installation.

The IACP Annual Conference and Expo will bring together an exceptional educational program, renowned keynote speakers, community-building special events, and the largest collection of tactical equipment and technology solutions available for law enforcement. With more than 700 exhibitors, the show floor will include seven category-specific pavilions, providing attendees with the opportunity to explore everything from technical equipment to vehicles to intelligence technology. There will also be special events throughout the conference such as a ribbon cutting ceremony, a critical issues forum, and the annual banquet.

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies serves more than 1,700 sheriff’s offices, police departments, communication centers, correctional facilities, fire departments, and security organizations nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.