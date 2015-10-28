Spillman Technologies to demonstrate newest product features at IACP

CHICAGO – – Spillman Technologies is set to attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP’s) 122nd Annual Conference and Expo, which will take place from Saturday until Tuesday at the McCormick Place West convention center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Salt Lake City-based software company will serve as a sponsor for the 2015 conference, with Spillman representatives hosting live demonstrations of company products at booth 4611, including several new features announced at the recent Spillman Users’ Conference. Attendees can check out the newest features of Spillman’s flagship on-premises system, Spillman Flex, including new Mobile Field Interview and Mobile Arrest Form designed to aid field personnel in efficiently capturing and utilizing the most accurate data. In addition to viewing live software demonstrations, visitors to the Spillman booth will also have a chance to win a #TechnologyIsEvolving t-shirt or an iPad Air.

IACP guests can also visit the Spillman booth to learn more about the company’s cloud-based CAD, RMS, and Jail Management product for smaller public safety agencies, Spillman Nova. The product allows agencies to track name records, vehicle, property, incidents, and more, with a web-based platform that requires no hardware installation. Nova team members will be on hand to provide live demonstrations of the software’s recently updated features, including newly enhanced searching capabilities, an internal bulletin board feature, and updated CAD and Jail functionality.

Hosted Solutions Manager Bret Wardle will represent Spillman on the roster of speakers for the 2015 conference as he delivers a presentation about technology-related buzzwords gaining traction in the public safety industry. Wardle will define topics such as the cloud, apps, and user experience, and demonstrate advantages they can provide to both public safety agencies and the communities they serve. The presentation will take place at the Spillman booth on Monday at noon.

“I am excited to meet with IACP attendees and discuss a few things to consider while approaching this giant floor of vendors,” Wardle said. “The things we will talk about are topics law enforcement personnel should be aware of while looking into any software purchase.”

The IACP Annual Conference begins Saturday and ends Oct. 27. The conference features renowned keynote speakers, forums and technical workshops, and the largest exhibit hall of products and services in the law enforcement community. It is the premier event for law enforcement, providing thousands of dedicated professionals from across the country and around the world with an exceptional, concentrated forum for learning, collaborating, and experiencing new technology.

Spillman Technologies serves more than 1,500 sheriff’s offices, police departments, fire departments, communication centers, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, Personnel & Resources, and Analytics & Intelligence-Led Policing. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.