Spillman’s 2013 Users’ Conference Provides Software Training, New Product Announcements for Over 600 Attendees

Attendees benefit from more than 90 educational classes and keynote address from former SEAL Team Six leader Robert O’Neill

Salt Lake City, Ut. – More than 600 attendees from 302 public safety agencies across the country gathered in Salt Lake City today to kick off four days of networking and educational opportunities, hands-on workshops, and previews of the latest software innovations from Spillman Technologies at the company’s annual Users’ Conference.



Spillman CEO Lance Clark opened the conference with a state of the company address, highlighting the theme of this year’s annual conference: “Maximizing Your Investment: Partnering for Results.” Clark’s remarks highlighted Spillman’s stability and growth, including the addition of 57 new customers since last year’s conference.



Robert O’Neill, former team leader of the Naval Special Warfare Development Group (SEAL Team Six), provided the keynote address. A recipient of multiple commendations, O’Neill is a veteran of more than 400 combat missions across four theaters of war. His topic was “Never Quit: The Story of a Life Built on Successful Missions.”



During this week’s conference, attendees can choose from more than 90 beginner, intermediate, and advanced classes, including more than 40 new courses designed to help each agency maximize the investment in their Spillman system. One example of this is the Best Practices classes, where attendees hear directly from other customers how they have optimized their Spillman systems.



In today’s opening session, agency representatives received a glimpse of the latest software enhancements coming in the next software version, Spillman 6.3, which takes advantage of the tight integration of the Spillman system to enhance mobile functionality for searching and adding name and vehicle records. This upgrade allows for both critical notices and information from the Sex Offender Tracking module to be viewed and updated in Spillman Mobile, increasing the efficiency and safety of field personnel. Attendees also previewed Spillman’s latest electronic field reporting capabilities for state-specific validation for citations and accidents. They learned that Spillman 6.3 will also include full operating system support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux with the benefits of virtualization and the ability for higher scalability on lower cost hardware.



Additionally, attendees were introduced to two new modules which will help agencies in their intelligence-led policing initiatives: Spillman Analytics and CrimeMonitor, both powered by BAIR Analytics, an analytical software and services company headquartered in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.



President of BAIR Analytics, Sean Bair, said he is excited to work with Spillman.



“Our partnership with Spillman Technologies will enable public safety agencies to use their data in a proactive way and bring predictive analytics and community mapping to areas that did not have previous access,” said Bair. “We are extremely excited that this partnership allows us to assist communities across the country.”



Through Spillman Analytics, a map-based analytics module, field personnel and supervisors can initiate queries from a map, delve into data, and easily determine crime trends and plan responses accordingly. The CrimeMonitor community map allows the public to search nearby crime activity, visualize crime trends, and identify hotspots in their neighborhoods and communities. The public will also be able to submit anonymous tips and receive neighborhood watch reports. The two new modules come in addition to Spillman’s current intelligence-led policing tools, which include industry-leading CompStat Management and CAD Management dashboards designed for agency management, and the Visual Involvements® feature that further explores relationships using an interactive, web-like structure.



The annual conference will be brought to an end with an awards banquet where Spillman will recognize customers celebrating their 10-, 15-, 20-, or 25-year anniversaries with Spillman. Nearly 45 percent of customers have been with Spillman for 10 or more years and 15 percent for 20 or more years. The banquet will also include a presentation of the all-new Customer Innovation Award, which showcases the most innovative way a customer is using their Spillman software.

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 1,000 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communication centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer-Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, CompStat & Intelligence-Led Policing, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com.