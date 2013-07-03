Three Texas Agencies Adopt New CAD, RMS, and Mobile Software

Spillman Technologies’ integrated, searchable system chosen to improve efficiency

SALT LAKE CITY – Three agencies in Texas have purchased Spillman for its tight integration and searching capabilities. The Lampasas Sheriff’s Office, the New Braunfels Police Department, and the Greenville Police Department have each purchased Spillman systems for their Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management (RMS), and mobile public safety software systems.

Lieutenant Chuck Starnes of the Greenville Police Department said that the integrated suite would help their agency improve efficiency with improved access to data.

“I think the biggest thing for us is the global nature of the software,” Starnes said. “You take a call in CAD, and then that info is immediately available to the officer responding. In a real-time sense, Spillman is something that is going to improve processes.”

At the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Department, Jail Administrator Cathy Groothoff mentioned that Spillman offered them what they had been looking for with a public safety software system that featured robust searching capabilities and the ability to see connections between records.

“One of [Sheriff David Whitis’] main concerns in looking at software was record searching, person, property, or otherwise, and not being able to tie all those features together. [The Spillman system] is extensive, and the search engine is great, and we are quite excited about getting it in place.”

At the New Braunfels Police Department, Captain John McDonald agreed that Spillman will help his department with easy access to records.

“We liked the availability to have a lot of information available to our staff,” said Captain McDonald. “Giving them that information will also give them the power to better do their jobs. We are excited about having a partnership with Spillman to further enhance our policing capabilities.”

Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 1,000 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communication centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including Computer Aided Dispatch, Records Management Systems, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, CompStat & Intelligence-Led Policing, Jail Management Systems, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources. For more information about Spillman, visit www.spillman.com