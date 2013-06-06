Working Smarter, Faster Than Ever Before with Simplified Integrated NG 9-1-1

Orleans Parish Communication District works with Motorola Solutions to streamline incident workflow, improve response to citizen requests in New Orleans

Schaumburg, Ill. – Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) introduces a first-of-its-kind PremierOne™ Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG 9-1-1) Call Control solution that will transform incident management operations for agencies of all sizes. With call-handling functionality directly integrated within the PremierOne computer-aided dispatch (CAD), users no longer have to switch back and forth between independent CAD and 9-1-1 systems. Our Call Control solution integrates the most important information into a unified view, eliminating repetitive data entry steps and improving operator focus and productivity.

According to CTIA, 70 percent of 9-1-1 calls are placed by wireless callers. With the recent agreement between the FCC, NENA, APCO and the nation’s wireless carriers to support text-to-9-1-1 by 2014, citizens will have heightened expectations for public safety agencies to respond to 9-1-1 texts. Progressive Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP) are beginning to evaluate solutions that can handle both 9-1-1 voice calls and text messages in an intuitive way. Orleans Parish Communication District is conducting a field trial with Motorola to demonstrate how a simplified dispatch workflow will enable call takers and dispatchers to answer a 9-1-1 call, create an incident, dispatch and release the call in as few as four simple keystrokes.

KEY FACTS

The NG 9-1-1 solution consists of a Motorola-developed call-taking application integrated into PremierOne CAD that works seamlessly with Intrado’s VIPER® switch.

The application enables agencies to simultaneously handle voice calls and citizen texts. It provides seamless access to NG 9-1-1 call control features, along with the ability to initiate common functions from the PremierOne CAD command line. Auto-populated data reduces errors and speeds up data entry.

Initially offered in North America, call-taking and dispatching operations are significantly streamlined by including access to 9-1-1 and CAD controls from one application, operated by a single keyboard and mouse.

When using an ASTRO® 25 Radio Network and Advanced Messaging Solution, relevant information from a citizen text can be sent directly to a field officer, saving precious time and improving real-time situational awareness during incident response.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

Tim Boyle, vice president, Applications Products and Solutions Team, Motorola Solutions

“As wireless carriers begin to support text-to-9-1-1, we understand the importance of providing our customers with industry-leading, powerful solutions that will easily grow and adapt to any future needs, including next generation demands. With this solution, PSAPs will be able to reduce operational complexity and hardware investments while providing immediate, relevant information to first responders so they do their jobs better and safer. ”

Karl Fasold, System Administrator, Orleans Parish Communication District

“As the person responsible for the technology and systems that support 9-1-1 functionality in New Orleans, I understand the importance of evolving our communications technology proactively to meet next generation demands while minimizing the impact to our personnel and operations. Motorola Solutions and Intrado are helping OPCD to plan, integrate, and optimize the technology needed to work smarter and more efficiently. “

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of mission-critical communication solutions and services for enterprise and government customers. Through leading-edge innovation and communications technology, it is a global leader that enables its customers to be their best in the moments that matter. Motorola Solutions trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “MSI.” To learn more, visit www.motorolasolutions.com. For ongoing news, please visit our media center or subscribe to our news feed.

About Orleans Parish Communication District

The Orleans Parish Communication District (OPCD) was created by the Louisiana Legislature in 1982 to provide E9-1-1 service throughout Orleans Parish/New Orleans. OPCD is a separate unit of government from the City of New Orleans, and is funded entirely through a service charge on all landline and wireless users in Orleans Parish. In partnership with New Orleans Police Department, New Orleans Fire Department, and New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, OPCD is dedicated to providing the most effective and efficient E9-1-1 service for the protection of the lives and property of the citizens and visitors served. The OPCD serves a population of nearly 550,000 residents and daily commuters.

