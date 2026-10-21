Faster Answers, Less Manual Work: Collective Data Launches Collective Intelligence Suite

PRESS RELEASE

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Collective Data, the leading configurable asset and inventory management platform for government, public safety and commercial enterprises, announced the general availability of the Collective Intelligence Suite, the production launch of the embedded AI capabilities first previewed at the NAFA Fleet Management Association 2026 Institute & Expo. The suite is made up of three tools: AI User Guide, Ask Anything and Document Intelligence, each making it faster and easier to get help, find data or process documents.

The launch follows a period of Early Access testing with select customers, whose feedback shaped how the tools handle document accuracy, work order matching and user guidance before wider rollout.

“Every organization we work with is being asked to do more with the same headcount,” said Jason Wonase, CEO of Collective Data. “The Collective Intelligence Suite gives our customers the tools they need to handle the manual work that used to eat up their day, from data entry to finding answers buried in reports. That time goes straight back into the work that matters, whether that’s keeping vehicles on the road or getting equipment where it needs to be.”

Three Tools, Three Ways to Work Smarter

AI User Guide makes finding help as easy as asking a question, no more digging through manuals or guessing which article covers a feature. It gives users guided help and product documentation directly inside the AI interface, so customers can ask how the platform works and get answers sourced straight from the User Guide without leaving their workflow.

Ask Anything makes finding data as simple as asking for it, instead of building a report or sifting through reports. It is the suite’s broadest tool, letting customers query their own live operational data and receive AI-generated responses with access to AI User Guide content in the same prompt. Demonstrated use cases include AI-generated activity summaries, identification of potential work order comebacks with supporting explanations and on-demand daily or weekly operational snapshots.

Document Intelligence gives time back to teams who would otherwise be keying in data by hand. Early Access customers have seen work order creation time reduced by approximately 80%, turning tasks that once took 15–30 minutes into just a few minutes. Customers upload documents and have them processed by AI, starting with work order documentation such as repair invoices and vendor service records, so relevant data is surfaced automatically and manual entry drops sharply. It was refined directly using feedback from Early Access customer testing, and additional document types are planned as the tool expands beyond work orders.

Availability

The Collective Intelligence Suite is now generally available to Collective Data customers. Organizations can start with AI User Guide, then add Ask Anything and Document Intelligence as their needs grow.

Future development will focus on expanding Document Intelligence to additional document types beyond work orders, intelligent data importing, and additional AI-assisted workflow configurations across the platform.

Learn more about the Collective Intelligence Suite here: https://collectivedata.com/artificial-intelligence/

About Collective Data

Collective Data is the leading configurable asset and inventory management platform for government, public safety and commercial enterprises. For more than 25 years, we have helped organizations replace fragmented systems with a single, fully configurable solution designed to evolve alongside their needs.

Our cohesive, no-code platform empowers organizations to streamline operations, improve accountability, and gain complete visibility across their assets, all within one centralized system. Built for scalability and long-term flexibility, Collective Data delivers the control, productivity and confidence today’s government, public safety and commercial organizations require to operate at their best.