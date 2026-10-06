From gaps to action: A leader’s guide to building better public safety logistics

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Public safety agencies depend on complex systems to keep vehicles available, equipment accounted for and personnel ready. When those systems work, they are easy to overlook. When they don’t, the effects can quickly reach the field.

But knowing a logistics process needs to improve is only the beginning. Leaders still have to decide which problems are worth solving first, whether existing tools can support the operation and what a better process should actually accomplish.

From “Gaps to Action” helps public safety leaders move from identifying logistics problems to making practical improvements that strengthen readiness.

Download the guide to learn how to:



Identify logistics problems where change can have the greatest operational impact

Recognize when spreadsheets, manual processes and disconnected systems have become a limitation

Evaluate technology based on the problem it needs to solve

Improve visibility and accountability across fleet, equipment and other critical resources

Build logistics processes that can endure as people, demands and priorities change

Drawing on the experiences of public safety leaders, the guide shows how agencies are reducing unnecessary work, improving visibility and building stronger systems behind field operations.

Thanks to our sponsor, Collective Data.

Download your copy by completing the “Access this Police1 Resource” form on this page