When logistics fails: The hidden operational risks behind police equipment and fleets

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Police agencies depend on far more than staffing and training to stay ready for the next call. Vehicles, radios, protective gear, medical supplies, firearms and other everyday equipment all need to be available, serviceable and assigned to the right people. When agencies lose track of those basics, the result can be wasted time, avoidable costs and, in the worst cases, safety risks for officers and the public.

In this episode of the Policing Matters podcast, host Jim Dudley speaks with retired Loveland, Ohio, Police Chief Dennis Sean Rahe about the often-overlooked work of public safety logistics. Rahe shares practical ways agencies can improve accountability for fleet, equipment and other critical assets; identify maintenance and replacement needs before they become emergencies; and build a system that works.

Tune in to discover



Why a missing tourniquet, expired vest or downed patrol car is not just an administrative headache

The deceptively simple questions every chief should be able to answer about agency equipment

What a patrol vehicle’s maintenance history can reveal before it becomes an expensive roadside surprise

Why the person who knows “where the spreadsheet lives” should not be an agency’s logistics system

About our guest

Dennis Sean Rahe spent 25 years in law enforcement, including his final six years as chief of police, where he focused his time on modernization and logistics, ensuring people, facilities, equipment and information were where they needed to be. He earned his project management certification while running a major construction overhaul for his city’s police department and fire department, coordinating budgets, vendors and phased cutovers without disrupting operations for either agency. Dennis is also a certified Physical Security Professional (PSP) through ASIS International. He conducts security assessments for agencies and organizations, with expertise in facility design, access control and continuity planning. Dennis came to Lexipol in 2022 as a customer success manager. He now serves as a senior customer enablement manager, helping clients navigate platform adoption and access available resources.

About our sponsor

This episode is brought to you by Collective Data, the asset management platform built for quartermasters and supply managers. For nearly 30 years, agencies have used Collective Data to track gear, weapons, evidence and certifications in one central hub. Expired certifications have a way of surfacing at the worst possible moment. Collective Data flags qualifications and training before they lapse, and keeps gear issuance, uniform allotments, weapons, and evidence running on that same platform. A quick barcode or RFID scan at issue means you always know who has what, backed by real-time counts. Visit collectivedata.com and see what your supply operation looks like when every item is accounted for.