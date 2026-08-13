Q&A: Why operational readiness depends on better logistics

For law enforcement agencies, readiness depends on more than staffing and training. It also depends on whether vehicles, equipment, protective gear and evidence can be tracked, accounted for and accessed when needed.

As part of Police1’s Public Safety Command & Logistics special coverage, Police1 spoke with Tim Langer, Director of Business Development at Collective Data, about why agencies are rethinking logistics operations and how better visibility into fleet, equipment and personnel is helping improve accountability and operational readiness.

Tim Langer

Police1: Why has logistics become such an important leadership issue for law enforcement agencies?

Tim Langer: Agencies aren’t struggling because they lack effort or tools. They’re struggling because they lack a unified view that’s designed specifically for the law enforcement community.

Most agencies are still managing this through a mix of spreadsheets, manual processes and disconnected systems. It’s not that they don’t have tools — it’s just that everything lives in different places and silos. You’ll see quartermaster using one system, fleet using another, armorers managing weapons and ammunition separately, and special operations relying on spreadsheets, SharePoint or other manual processes.

When command staff need to answer questions like who has what, when it’s due back or how much is on the shelf, it turns into a process instead of an answer. If it takes more than a few seconds to answer who has what, when it’s due back or how much you have on the shelf, you don’t have visibility — you have a workaround.

Police1: Once agencies recognize that challenge, where are they focusing their modernization efforts?

Tim Langer: What’s becoming more common is agencies starting to digitize one process at a time. Things like inspections, audits, issuing equipment to new hires or employees and similar workflows are helping agencies take the first step toward tapping into the full potential.

The real shift comes when you’re able to pull up an officer and see everything that’s issued to that officer, or pull up an asset and see when it was requested, ordered, approved, received, signed out, inspected and audited.

Police1: What do effective logistics systems look like in practice today, particularly when it comes to tracking and accountability?

Tim Langer: The best systems today have one thing in common: a central hub.

At a basic level, they allow you to instantly answer those critical questions: Who has what? When is it due back? How much is on the shelf? If you can’t answer those quickly, you’re behind operationally.

Where these systems become really effective is when you go beyond tracking items and start streamlining workflows.

At a higher level, you should be able to pull up an asset and see the full picture — when it was requested, by whom, when it was approved, ordered, received, inspected, audited, where it is now and when it will be replaced or disposed of.

The best systems capture the full chain of custody and all those data points. That’s what allows agencies to shift from being reactive to being proactive.

Instead of waiting for an audit to uncover an issue, the system tells you ahead of time. Imagine getting an alert when a ballistic vest needs to be replaced, when a certification or license is overdue or when equipment hasn’t been returned.

“Accountability shouldn’t live in someone’s memory. It should live in a system, especially in the law enforcement community.”

Police1: What’s the biggest surprise agencies discover when they begin modernizing these processes?

Tim Langer: Honestly, it’s realizing that connecting all these data points is possible.

You’ll see agencies spend tens of thousands of dollars on one system for requests and approvals, hundreds of thousands on fleet management, another system for quartermaster and logistics.

The biggest surprise is knowing there’s something designed specifically for the law enforcement community that brings those pieces together.

Police1: Where are agencies finding opportunities to streamline or simplify their processes?

Tim Langer: The biggest opportunities are in the day-to-day workflows that happen consistently but are often overlooked.

Every agency has requests moving through the chain of command. Someone tears a pair of pants in a fight. A vehicle needs maintenance. Equipment has to be checked out. Inspections and audits have to be completed. Those are often manual and fragmented workflows. The biggest opportunity is digitizing those processes.

When those processes get streamlined, the impact becomes immediate. Quartermasters can issue and track equipment more efficiently. Fleet teams can better manage maintenance. Special operations can track specialized gear. Command staff gain a top-down view of what every unit and division is doing.

Most inefficiencies aren’t with the assets themselves. They’re with the workflows around those assets. When you connect those workflows, everything becomes simpler. If your processes aren’t connected, your people are doing the connecting, and that’s where things break.

Police1: What technology trends are you seeing across law enforcement?

Tim Langer: I truly see a move toward a central hub or a system-integrator approach.

Agencies are realizing that multiple disconnected systems create more problems than they solve. They’re looking for ways to bring everything together or connect those systems in a meaningful way. Adding another system doesn’t solve a problem. Connecting systems does.

The second trend is the adoption of technologies like barcoding and RFID around asset inventory, fleet and employee management.

Barcoding has become the standard for driving accountability, speed and accuracy. We see that when new hires are issued equipment, when items are returned, during inspections and during audits. Instead of carrying paper, agencies can carry a tablet and scan assets as they perform inspections or inventories. RFID takes that even further.

Some agencies want to physically pick up every asset during an audit. Others simply want to know they’ve scanned every asset or they want real-time visibility. With RFID, you can scan thousands of assets at once instead of one item at a time.

What used to take days, weeks or months can be completed much faster, especially for agencies with multiple warehouses or storage locations. RFID has become much less expensive than it was 10 years ago, and streamlining audits is a trend almost everyone is talking about.

Police1: Can you share an example of how an agency improved its logistics operations?

Tim Langer: One example involved a large federal agency during COVID-19.

There was a tremendous need for personal protective equipment, and there were grant dollars available to purchase and manage that PPE.

From requesting PPE to ordering it, receiving it, shipping it to field offices and ultimately issuing it, those workflows were managed within one system. Leadership could easily show how those grant funds were being used and where the equipment had gone.

At the end of the day, they had to issue equipment quickly, at scale and across multiple locations while maintaining accountability. The balance between speed and accountability was critical. During one of the most unpredictable periods in recent history, they didn’t lose control — they gained it.

That success also led the agency to expand beyond PPE into fleet management and other asset categories because they realized having a central hub was possible.

Police1: Are there other examples that stand out?

Tim Langer: Evidence management is another one.

Evidence is one of those asset categories that’s often forgotten until something goes missing.

Using RFID technology to capture when evidence moves through certain doors or locations gives agencies visibility they didn’t have before. If something does go missing, those additional data points help agencies respond much faster.

Another example is working with a large state agency that had disconnected systems for vehicles, inventory, academy equipment, protective gear and weapons. They couldn’t easily pull up an employee record and see everything issued to a trooper. By building a central hub, they were able to manage everything in one system and support accreditation efforts with inspection logs, audit trails, chain of custody records and answers to basic operational questions like who has what, when it’s due back and how much inventory is available.

Operational readiness starts with visibility

For law enforcement leaders, logistics is not just an administrative function. It is a readiness issue. Agencies need to know not only what resources they have, but where those resources are, what condition they’re in and whether they’re ready when needed.

Visit Police1’s Public Safety Command & Logistics section to discover additional articles on leadership, logistics, technology and the strategies helping agencies operate more effectively.