Presynct Integrates with CopLogic

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Presynct Report Network is now tightly integrated with Coplogic on-line police reporting. Customers who use Coplogic (http://www.coplogic.com) and want their on-line citizen reports to go through the Presynct workflow now have that capability. Data from the Coplogic on-line citizen reporting tool can now populate agency-native report forms in Presynct.

The integration with Coplogic further enhances the ability of the Presynct Report Network to serve as a single point of incident data entry and a central location for incident information captured by the agency. Incident data stored in the agency’s records management system (RMS) is extracted and auto-imported into the RMS.

About Presynct Technologies, Inc.

Presynct Technologies, Inc. entered the public safety market with 15 years of experience in the healthcare market. The Presynct Report Network is the only law enforcement forms based incident reporting system that offers two versions of their application—the on-site version for purchase and the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit http://www.presynct.com or call 1-866-PRESYNCT.