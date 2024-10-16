Crestwood Police Department enhances public safety operations with Mark43’s modern records management system

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading mission-critical public safety software company, today announced that it has deployed its modern records management system (RMS) in Crestwood, Illinois. This deployment represents a major technological step forward for the Crestwood Police Department, underscoring the department’s commitment to using innovative technology to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Before partnering with Mark43, the Crestwood Police Department utilized an on-premises RMS, which presented challenges in data sharing, reporting, and overall officer mobility. Now, with Mark43, Crestwood officers and staff can work seamlessly across devices, from patrol cars to desktop computers, making information-sharing easier and faster than ever before. In addition, Mark43 RMS is hosted on AWS GovCloud, providing robust security and compliance while enhancing Crestwood’s ability to access and share mission-critical data in real-time.

“This is a major step forward for our department,” said Crestwood Police Chief Kevin Sisk. “We needed a modern records management solution to streamline our operations, and Mark43 has helped us accomplish this. Its ease of use and cloud-native capabilities allow our officers to focus on their core mission of protecting our community, rather than spending excessive time on administrative tasks. Mark43 has been a real partner, and it’s already clear that this technology will be a game changer.”

The partnership with Mark43 also includes in-person training to equip officers with the necessary skills to leverage the platform effectively, along with dedicated 24/7/365 customer support. This means that Crestwood officers and staff can reach a US-based Mark43 customer support representative – more than two-thirds who are former public safety professionals – anytime of the day or night for real-time guidance.

Crestwood is also using Mark43 RMS OnScene which equips first responders with the powerful context and situational awareness of a traditional mobile-data terminal (MDT) on their mobile devices, untethered to their vehicle, saving time and enhancing efficiency. In addition, Mark43 RMS integrates with the Cook County CAD which will also facilitate streamlined report writing.

“As we continue to expand our footprint in Illinois, we are proud to support the Crestwood Police Department’s transition to modern technology,” said Matt Polega, Co-founder and President of Mark43. “Crestwood’s adoption of our RMS is a testament to their leadership’s forward-thinking approach, and we are excited to see the positive impact this will have on Crestwood residents.”

Through this deployment, the Crestwood Police Department is demonstrating their commitment to innovation, prioritizing modern, cloud-native technology to improve operational efficiency and better serve its residents.

Mark43 remains committed to empowering public safety agencies across the state of Illinois with secure, innovative tools to support safer, more connected communities. To learn more about the Mark43 public safety platform or to schedule a demo, visit www.mark43.com.