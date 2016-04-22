Ocean Systems Provides Hardware, Software Training and Professional Services
Ocean Systems provides a full line of hardware, software, training and professional services. Among the line of products Ocean Systems presents: The QuickDME™ – Digital Evidence & Viewer Manager Secure, The Omnivore v3.0 Portable Digital Video Capture Tool, Forensic Video Acquisition Field Kit, Forensic Multimedia Evidence Processing Solutions Video - Image – Audio, The Ocean Systems Tower and The Ocean Systems Rackmount.
The QuickDME™ – Digital Evidence & Viewer Manager Secure
QuickDME™ is a secure digital media evidence manager solution that can be use on a single processing station or network shared within a unit or across an entire department with multiple locations.
User Guides and How To Videos
The Omnivore v3.0 Portable Digital Video Capture Tool
Designed specifically for the purpose of forensic video acquisition, Omnivore is a password protected USB drive that contains specialized video capture software that enables all levels of users to easily capture an uncompressed copy of video evidence that is displayed on Windows based systems.
Language Support for Spanish, Portuguese, German, French
The Forensic Video Acquisition Field Kit
Now first responders and experienced analysts alike can go on scene with confidence that they will walk away with an uncompressed copy of the video evidence they need to investigate the case.
Video is stored on a remote server with no download option or locked permissions.
Forensic Multimedia Evidence Processing Solutions Video - Image – Audio
Ocean Systems provides the market leading solutions for collecting, processing and managing all forms of multimedia evidence including video, still images and audio. Our scalable-modular solutions allow us to provide you the right professional mix that meets your specific needs and budget.
The Ocean Systems Tower:
Handpicked from 100’s of available cases, The Tower is everything you need in desk-side unit because its sturdy design that is well ventilated and easy to access. It also provides ample room for internal storage and upgrades.
Blu-ray RW/DVD-RW/CD-RW (Int)
The Ocean Systems Rackmount
The Rackmount™ is a professional rack-mountable solution, not simply a tower solution turned on its side. As such, all ports and bays are fully accessible and in their proper orientation. Sturdy, compact and clean with thick gauge steel construction this system will install easily into any standard 19" rack cabinet.
Security - Optional removable boot drive for classified editing.
