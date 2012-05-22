ATN Launches Interactive Online Thermal Device Simulator

The power to demonstrate the ThOR 320 series Weapon Sight has gone online

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – American Technologies Network (ATN), developers of military, law enforcement, security, outdoor night vision and thermal systems, has launched a revolutionary interactive Thermal Device Simulator for its Thor Thermal Weapon Scopes, available for use on the ATN website.

The idea for the Thermal Device Simulator was propelled by the 2012 SHOT Show and was the brain child of ATN’s technology and product guru, Mr. Scott Henry, who wanted the ability to demonstrate the ThOR Weapon Sight beyond the confines of the show. Mr. Henry envisioned something that could be viewed online, while portable enough for dealers to install or link from their own websites.

The Thermal Device Simulator allows anyone to try out the ThOR Weapon Sight from the comfort of their own home on their own computer or IPAD. Future plans for the simulator include various Android devices and smart phone application which will be available to stores that sell ATN products (release date TBA).

Mr. Vayn, ATN’s CEO has called the simulator and its future models a cutting edge sales tool that, until now, has not existed within the industry.

To try the interactive Thermal Device Simulator, visit: http://www.thor-scope.com/device-simulator.

About American Technologies Network (ATN)

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, ATN is a leading manufacturer of precision optics that includes night vision, daytime scopes, thermal imaging and binoculars. With over 100 models and over 19 years’ experience in producing precision optics, ATN offers the world’s largest selection of Night Vision and Thermal Devices. For more information visit www.atncorp.com.