ZeroEyes and Raptor Technologies partner to protect against gun-related violence with emergency alert system

PRESS RELEASE

PHILADELPHIA — ZeroEyes, the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security Safety Act Designation, and Raptor Technologies, the leading provider of school safety software, today announced their system technology integration partnership to enhance emergency response and school safety. The companies unveiled their first joint customer, Angleton Independent School District (ISD), which has successfully adopted ZeroEyes’ AI gun detection and situational awareness software integrated directly with the Raptor Alert silent panic alert technology systems.

Located in Brazoria County, Texas, Angleton ISD comprises a high school, junior high, four elementary schools, and a Changing Attitudes To Succeed (CATS) Academy. The district educates approximately 6,800 students and serves a population of more than 37,000.

ZeroEyes’ AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry’s only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

“Integrating safety platforms with today’s available technology is crucial, as we can’t afford to continue using isolated systems,” said Roberto Muñoz, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services at Angleton ISD. “ZeroEyes and Raptor have shown how seamless integration can be achieved and are leading the way in this space. Their dedication to the safety of our students and staff is evident.”

Pairing ZeroEyes’ software with Raptor’s technologies optimizes emergency response by triggering a Raptor Alert within seconds of a ZeroEyes threat detection, instantly notifying 911 and school staff. The built-in chat feature of Raptor Alert facilitates ongoing communication of effective strategy and coordination, through the sharing of critical information, between administrators and first responders throughout the incident.

“Integrating ZeroEyes’ AI-powered gun detection with Raptor’s platform gives schools a critical advantage in identifying and responding to potential threats swiftly, reinforcing our commitment to creating safer learning environments,” said Chris Noell, Chief Product Officer, Raptor Technologies. “We are excited to be working with ZeroEyes to continue to enhance the safety and security of Angleton ISD and many more to come.”

“We commend Angleton ISD for being a trailblazer for safety and taking steps to protect its students and staff from gun-related violence,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. “ZeroEyes is proud to be collaborating with Raptor to provide invaluable situational awareness alerts that allow staff and first responders to act accordingly in the event of an emergency.”

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes’ patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company’s affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about becoming a partner with Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com/raptor-connect.