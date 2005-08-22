2005 “National Stop on Red Week” Reminds Drivers to Stop on Red

Palmetto, FL. - More than 1,000 Americans needlessly lose their lives each year in red light running crashes and thousands more are injured. The effect on our community is immeasurable. How many times have you witnessed drivers running red lights? Probably several times a week.

Peek Traffic Corporation, a member of Quixote Traffic Corporation, Inc., is concerned about safety within our community as well as the economic drains of this dangerous practice, and therefore is organizing a local effort to raise awareness about the dangers of red light running.

Peek Traffic is organizing a coalition of area leaders, medical personnel and community volunteers to participate in 2005 Stop on Red Week, August 27th through September 2nd. Since our local Florida communities would greatly benefit from a decrease in red light runners, and subsequently decreased traffic crashes, we invite the community to join our Stop on Red campaign. Ways for the community to get involved include:

Proclamations. Encourage government leaders to declare NATIONAL STOP ON RED week and work with them to educate the driving public regarding the dangers of red light running.

Billboards/Scrolling Marquees. Seek donated advertising space on billboards, buses, cabs and at gas stations.

Radio and TV promotions. Encourage radio and TV stations to promote NATIONAL STOP ON RED week. Radio stations can do live broadcasts from high-crash intersections in town. Stations can give away promotional items in support of the week. TV stations can air public service announcements (PSAs).

Schools. Work with the local school system to ask all children to wear red during the week.

Paycheck reminders. Encourage local employers to develop paycheck reminders announcing the week and providing safe driving tips.

