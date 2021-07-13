Adept Armor signs with Laura Burgess Marketing (LBM)

Carrollton, Texas — A new armor system engineering firm, Adept Armor, has signed Laura Burgess Marketing (LBM) to represent their public relations and media efforts.

Adept Armor is a company focused on providing civilians, private security, and rescue with state-of-the-art ballistic armor protection. Using leading-edge alloys, metals, and polymers to design and produce body armor, helmets, and other protective gear, Adept Armor’s products offer superior ballistic protection in innovative materials and designs to meet modern needs.

“It is always exciting to get a ringside seat on a new company and product launch,” Laura Burgess, president of Laura Burgess Marketing, said. “Adept Armor is truly a new paradigm in body armor companies, with a focus on the civilian market and really innovative products that are founded on Adept Armor’s highly technical and experienced team’s designs.”

LBM will work with Adept Armor to launch company news, new products, and social media platforms.

Adept Armor recently launched website introduces the public to their first line of body armor featuring a multi-curved titanium alloy plate that is bonded to a high-performance polyethylene backer, creating a body armor plate that has the strength and multi-hit capability traditional in steel body armor with the lighter weight and performance abilities of ceramic-composite body armor.

Interested in armor materials, systems, test methods and current threats? Check out Adept Armor’s incredible knowledgebase of information and glossary. Learn more about Adept Armor on their new website or follow them on Facebook