CML Emergency Services releases a new product to map the location of emergency callers

CML Emergency Services Releases VisualGIS

Long Beach, CA - CML Emergency Services, a world leader in 911 communications management and response systems, today announced the release of a new product to map the location of emergency callers, right down to a floor plan level. The product, VisualGIS, automatically acquires relevant information from databases and other connected sources then maps it for public safety workers. Today’s announcement was made at the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Annual Conference and Trade Show in Long Beach , California .

“VisualGIS enables rescue personnel to more rapidly arrive on the scene of an emergency, and even navigate their way through smoke-filled corridors or other obstacles to affect a rescue,” says CML Emergency Services President and CEO Steve Panyko . “It can also guide them to storage rooms where highly flammable materials are located, identify evacuation zones or routes or even pinpoint the nearest fire hydrants or other water sources. For CML, VisualGIS is the latest in our series of integrated systems to enable public safety communication centers to dynamically gather mission-critical information and dispatch the appropriate response personnel. It’s a more efficient use of time and financial resources.”

About VisualGIS

VisualGIS was created with the direct involvement of Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) call-takers and dispatchers. They discussed their most serious operational challenges and bottlenecks and CML designed a solution to overcome them. VisualGIS dramatically improves response times by identifying and mapping the best routes to emergency scenes, as well as the physical scenes themselves. The system can link to external documents such as building blueprints, read caller ID and address information, track ongoing events and integrate with computer aided dispatch (CAD) systems or CTI applications. The VisualGIS suite also features an optional Tablet application that enables users to quickly and easily collect, edit and update mapping information. This eliminates the lag-time between new construction and other changes in local topography and the updating of traditional municipal maps. Ultimately, with VisualGIS, maps are more accurate and fewer people are required to affect a successful outcome.

About CML Emergency Services

CML delivers intelligent communications management and response systems for Public Safety industries. These systems include communications routing, switching and call management hardware and software, as well as radio communication consoles. CML systems dynamically provide call takers with mission-critical information from incoming wire line and wireless (cell phone) calls, to facilitate faster, more informed responses to unforeseen events. More than 1,200 Public Safety Answering Points across North and South America , Europe and the Caribbean have selected CML to optimize communications management and response, and associated human and capital resources. For more information please visit www.cml.com.