Concerns of Police Survivors’ National Board for 2010-2011 Term

Camdenton, Missouri - Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to rebuilding the shattered lives of the surviving families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, held elections during National Police Week for the National Board. The new board for the 2010-2011 term will lead the organization through its 27th year, providing services to the more than 15,000 surviving families who comprise the membership of C.O.P.S.

Linda Moon Gregory of Germantown, TN, was elected as the 15th President of Concerns of Police Survivors. Linda has served as the Southern Seaboard Trustee for the past 2 years and is active in her local West Tennessee C.O.P.S. Chapter, which she helped found. Linda Moon Gregory is the surviving sibling of Officer James Moon with the Jacksonville (FL) Sheriff’s Office who was killed in the line of duty on September 27, 1971. She is also the first surviving sibling to serve as National President of C.O.P.S.

Jennifer Thacker of Louisville, KY, who successfully completed her term as National President of C.O.P.S., will now serve as the Immediate Past President. Jennifer served as the Southern Seaboard Trustee from 2004-2008, National President from 2008-2010, and is active in the C.O.P.S. Kentucky Chapter, a chapter that she helped found. Jennifer’s husband, Agent Brandon Thacker with the Kentucky Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control, was shot and killed during an undercover assignment on April 16, 1998.

Retired Chief Paul Armitage, a surviving co-worker from Middleton, MA, was re-elected to his 3rd one-year term as Northeast Region Trustee. Armitage lost a friend and co-worker, Ed Couture, to a line-of-duty death on July 10, 1997. Paul will work with law enforcement survivors and agencies in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

Northern Seaboard Region Trustee Eleanor Allione of Middletown, DE, was re-elected to her 4th one-year term. Eleanor’s daughter, Cpl. Frances M. Collender, was killed in the line of duty February 6, 2001. Eleanor will represent C.O.P.S. in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, District of Columbia, and West Virginia.

The new Southern Seaboard Trustee is Trina Scott of Woodlawn, TN. Trina’s husband, Patrolman David Scott with the Clarksville (TN) Police Department, was killed in the line of duty on June 7, 2002, in an automobile accident while pursuing a robbery suspect. Since her husband’s death, Trina has been active in numerous C.O.P.S. programs and she is currently the President of the Middle and Eastern Tennessee C.O.P.S. Chapter. Trina’s service area covers North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

The new Gulf Region Trustee is Emilio J. Miyares of Miami, FL. Emilio’s father was killed in the line of duty on November 6, 1986, while working with the Hialeah (FL) Police Department. Emilio will be working with law enforcement survivors and agencies in Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Territories.

John Kalaman of Kettering, OH, was re-elected to the position of Great Lake Trustee for his 3rd one-year term. Kalaman is the surviving father of Centerville (OH) Police Officer John P. Kalaman who was killed in the line of duty on January 12, 1998. Officer Kalaman died after being struck by a vehicle while at the scene of an automobile accident. John will again be working with survivors and law enforcement agencies in Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana.

Paul Gertsen of Roseville, MN, was re-elected to serve his 3rd one-year term as the Plains Region Trustee for National C.O.P.S. Gertsen lost his brother, Deputy Sheriff William Davis with the Moody County (SD) Sheriff’s Office, on November 3, 2003. Gertsen was instrumental in founding the Minnesota Chapter of C.O.P.S. in 2005. Paul’s service area covers Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and Colorado.

The Mountain Region Trustee is Cathy Hill of Houston, TX. Cathy is the surviving spouse of Deputy Barrett Hill of the Harris County (TX) Sheriff’s Office, who was killed in the line of duty on December 4, 2000, while chasing a car thief suspect. Cathy is currently the President of the Greater Houston Chapter of C.O.P.S. Cathy is a new board member and will be serving Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas.

Andy Powell of Temecula, CA, was re-elected to serve his 3rd one-year term as the Pacific Region Trustee. Powell lost his son-in-law, Eric Thach, a Riverside County (CA) Deputy Sheriff, on October 8, 1999, to a line-of-duty death. Andy will continue to serve California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, and the Mariana Islands on behalf of C.O.P.S.

Madeline Neumann of Mays Landing, NJ, was appointed to the National Chapter Coordinator position for the 2nd year and Suzie Sawyer of Camdenton, MO, was appointed as the Executive Director of C.O.P.S. for the 27th time.

Concerns of Police Survivors is a national, nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources to assist in the rebuilding of the shattered lives of more than 15,000 surviving families and affected co-workers of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. For more information on Concerns of Police Survivors visit

www.nationalcops.org.