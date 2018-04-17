C.O.P.S. to host law enforcement survivors for National Police Week in D.C.

CAMDENTON, Mo. — Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) will host the families of fallen officers who died in the line of duty during National Police Week, with events held May 11th-17th in Washington, D.C. Participants will travel to the Capital City to honor their fallen heroes. Throughout the later portions of the week, families can attend a myriad of events created to remember the officers who have sacrificed their lives to protect and serve. Families are also encouraged to attend events that help survivors on their path towards healing.

C.O.P.S. works alongside the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and the National Fraternal Order of Police and Auxiliary in planning several events during the week. One of the most widely attended events is the Candlelight Vigil, held on May 13th at the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

On May 14th and 16th C.O.P.S. will host the National Police Survivors’ Conference and the first ever Blue Honor Gala on the evening of the 14th. C.O.P.S. will provide sessions to the surviving families and co-workers that have experienced the death of an officer in the line of duty. These sessions are specifically formatted to support the survivors as they begin to cope with their loss and start their new journey to healing and happiness.

Survivors will honor their officers at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police and it’s Auxiliary on May 15th at the U.S. Capital. This event was commissioned in 1962, by President John F. Kennedy, and signed into law designating that May 15th be a day to commemorate and honor the memory of any law officer past, present or future that have paid the ultimate price in sacrificing their lives to protect and serve.

National Police Week is a week-long celebration in Washington, D.C., where law enforcement personnel are nationally recognized for their fearless commitment to protect and serve the public. This is a commemorative celebration that not only honors the sacrifices of fallen officers, but also recognizes those that continue to serve this great nation. For more information about National Police Week or for a list of our programs and services, please visit concernsofpolicesurvivors.org or call (573) 346-4911.

About Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.)

Concerns of Police Survivors is a nationwide not-for-profit organization whose mission has always been to rebuild the shattered lives of law enforcement survivors. With 55 Chapters across the country, members of C.O.P.S. are prepared to help survivors when they need it - where they need it. C.O.P.S. has a membership comprised of more than 47,000 people who have identified themselves as survivors nationwide.