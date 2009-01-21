Erhardt Joins Insight Tech-Gear as New Marketing Director

LONDONDERRY, NH (January 2009) Insight Tech-Gear, the leading developer and manufacturer of illumination, laser aiming and imaging solutions for the federal, law enforcement and commercial markets, has named Paul Erhardt its new Marketing Director.

Erhardt joins Insight Tech-Gear after heading his own marketing and public relations firm, Erhardt & Associates, where he designed and executed a comprehensive year-long public relations effort for the U.S. Practical Shooting Association. Additionally, Erhardt partnered with Jim Shepherd of the Outdoor Wire Digital Network to launch The Dealer Wire, a weekly email news wire service specifically for outdoor industry retailers. Erhardt also served as Political Director for MH Media, a political communications and advertising agency that produced television and radio ads for the John McCain for President campaign among others.

Prior to starting his own firm, Erhardt gained extensive experience in the firearms and outdoor industry in key roles such as Director of Marketing for SIG SAUER and Director of Public Relations for the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

About Insight Tech-Gear

Insight Tech-Gear, as the commercialarm of Insight Technology Incorporated,enjoys the long and highly respected heritage of the foremost developer and manufacturer of tactical lasers, illuminators and thermal imaging equipment for the U.S. Armed Forces. An ISO 9001 company headquartered in Londonderry, New Hampshire, Insight Tech-Gear is dedicated to providing market-driven, technology-enabled, awareness enhancing solutions to first responders, industry professionals, and responsible citizens.