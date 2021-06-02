AUSTIN, Texas — GT Distributors are relocating their corporate headquarters to Pflugerville, bringing 105 jobs and $11.2 MM investment.

Courtsey image

GT will relocate all corporate operations from a 31,000 square foot facility at 2545 Brockton Drive in Austin to a new, 70,000 square foot facility at 828 Meister Lane in Pflugerville.

The distributor specializes in law enforcement, military products and services, and fire and public safety supplies.

The site selection was based on the city’s positive business climate and accessibility to major highways.

“We were looking for a new location that would provide great access, a business-friendly environment, and provide visibility for our employee-owners, vendors, and First Responder customers,” said Jim Orr, President, and CEO of GT Distributors. “We found everything in Pflugerville, and we look forward to working with PCDC and the City of Pflugerville as we build our new headquarters and recruit new employee-owners for our expansion.”

As part of the five-year economic development performance agreement, the Pflugerville Community Development Corporation is giving a grant of up to $300,000 if GT invests the amount it said it would and provide the 105 jobs.

GT Distributors will provide discounts for the Pflugerville Police Department on ammunition, uniforms, specialized equipment and waive shipping fees for five years.

“We welcome GT Distributors as the newest member of our business community and look forward to their continued growth in Pflugerville,” said Amy Madison, PCDC Executive Director. “Since 1985, the company has had a presence in the Austin region, and we are pleased to keep them here providing needed products and ammunition to the Pflugerville Police Department and other first responders, as well as military and public safety professionals.”