Idaho Technology Inc. Delivers 10 Target BioThreat Detection Kit for US Military

Salt Lake City, Utah – Idaho Technology, Inc. (ITI) announced that it has delivered its first shipment of the RAZOR™ CRP BioThreat-X Kits to the Critical Reagents Program (CRP) which supplies test reagents to the US military. The RAZOR CRP BioThreat-X Kit represents the first US Department of Defense (DoD) system capable of testing for 10 biothreat agents at one time in the field with results available in 30 minutes. The RAZOR CRP BioThreat-X Kit contains polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays developed in US DoD laboratories. These assays are packaged and freeze-dried in ITI’s patented pouch system that is designed specifically to run on the RAZOR™ BioThreat Detection System platform. In addition to testing for 10 biothreat targets, the RAZOR CRP BioThreat-X Kit includes a PCR inhibition control and amplification control that confirms proper system operation. ITI’s RAZOR™ and RAZOR™ EX instruments provide reliable and sensitive field biothreat detection capabilities that are easy to use.

The detection kit was developed at the direction of the CRP, the principal resource of biological detection assays and reagents for the US DoD. The 18-month joint effort involved evaluating existing US Government assays, optimizing them for the RAZOR System and transitioning for manufacture. “Idaho Technology is fully committed to collaborating with the US Military to enhance its biological threat detection capabilities in support of the warfighter and this project is a good example of the many joint efforts between Idaho Technology and the US Government” says Kirk Ririe, Idaho Technology’s CEO. The RAZOR CRPBioThreat-X will be available for purchase to cleared agencies through the CRP catalog.



About the Critical Reagents Program (CRP)

The Critical Reagents Program is part of the Chemical Biological Medical Systems (CBMS) Joint Project Management Office. CBMS, one of eight Joint Project Management Offices under the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense, is responsible for research, development, acquisition, fielding, and life cycle management of U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved/cleared medical systems for protection, treatment, detection, and diagnostic capabilities against Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) threat agents. CRP, in support of the Biosurveillance Joint Product Manager, features a collection of worldclass reagents and assays used throughout the bio-defense community world-wide, including interagency and international partners. These products have been verified against the strictest International Organization for Standardization guidelines and industry leading quality assurance practices. Not only does CRP facilitate the transition of these technologies, they also coordinate their advanced development, efficient production, and timely distribution.

About Idaho Technology

Idaho Technology, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Founded in 1990, Idaho Technology licensed the rapid PCR technology from the University of Utah. Through funds from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense, the company has created many commercial instruments and reagents for use in research and applied fields. Several of these products, including the LightCycler® Instrument, have been sublicensed to Roche Diagnostics. Researchers, medical technicians, law enforcement officers, and soldiers in the field use the company’s devices to detect or study disease-causing organisms. For further information, please visit www.idahotech.com.