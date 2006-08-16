Individually Personalized Memorial Banners To Honor Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

The Officer Down Memorial Page, Inc., the internationally known law enforcement memorial site, is pleased to announce the availability of bumper sticker sized (3”x11") high quality vinyl banners featuring the name of fallen officer honored on the ODMP. The officer’s name, agency, and end of watch are proudly displayed on each of the banners.

Due to popular demand, the ODMP memorial banners were designed as a way to remember all officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The banners are available in adhesive, window cling, and magnetic formats.

Used on both department vehicles and POVs, these inexpensive banners have become a constant reminder to the public to never forget the sacrifices America’s law enforcement officers make every day. The magnetic banners have been widely used on station lockers, filing cabinets, and other places through a department to serve as a constant memorial to an agency’s fallen hero.

Official ODMP Memorial banners support the ODMP’ mission of honoring our country’s fallen heroes. Banners are sold at minimal cost, as low as $2.00 each, to make them available to as many people as possible. Orders are usually filled and shipped within 24-36 hours.

Visit www.ODMP.org to see the information on any Officer that you may have known or to order a banner for any officer honored on the Officer Down Memorial Page.