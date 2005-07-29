Lasergrips™ for Ruger P-Series Now Available from Crimson Trace

Crimson Trace is pleased to announce that Lasergrips for Ruger P-Series semi-autos are now available. The LG-389 model is designed to fit all metal-frame Ruger P-Series pistols, including the P-85, 89, 90, 91, 93, 94 and 944.

LG-389 Lasergrips feature the enhanced performance features customers have come to expect from Crimson Trace:

The world’s only laser sighting system that’s integrated into a grip

Precision-engineered electronics built to exacting manufacturing tolerances

A pressure-sensitive switch on each side for positive, ambidextrous activation

Easy, “perfect hit” windage and elevation adjustments to sight-in at any distance

Master ON/Off Switch, readily available, long-life batteries

The brightest laser diode allowed by law for consumer use

Full 3-year warranty and industry-leading customer service

Contact your Crimson Trace supplier for more information. Call us at 800.442.2406, or visit www.crimsontrace.com.