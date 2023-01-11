LUCID Optics introduces their new E7 Red Dot optic!

Wyoming — Lucid Optics is excited to announce the launch of its new E7 Red Dot optic, designed to withstand the physical forces of semi-automatic pistol slides and provide fast target acquisition for both pistol and carbine applications.

Courtesy Photo

The E7’s ACRO mounting system offers unparalleled flexibility in platform adaptation, while its high efficiency LED emitter and M5 Reticle have been proven to be 30% faster to target than a standard dot. The E7 is also ideal for use as a backup sight on magnified scopes and thermal imagers, and is vision compatible in tough environments.

In addition to its durability and versatility, the E7 is operationally parallax-free, meaning that with a proper zero, the reticle will always be “on target” no matter what angle the eye is in relation to the field of view.

Courtesy Photo

At Lucid Optics, we believe that “Overkill is Overrated,” and the E7 Red Dot optic is the perfect example of this philosophy in action. We are confident that it will exceed the expectations of even the most demanding users.

The E7 Red Dot has an MSRP of $299 and will be available at www.lucidoptics.com or at your local dealer mid-year 2023.

About Lucid Optics:

Lucid Optics is a Wyoming based optics and firearms accessory manufacturer that strives to offer a balance between ultimate performance quality and cost affordable products. From our flag ship HD7 to our outstanding line of riflescopes, Lucid trains and listens to the experts in the field to design and develop some of the most trusted optics in the industry. Backed by over 30 years of experience, Lucid Optics is the leader in quality affordable optics solutions.

To learn more and see the full lineup of LUCID Optics products, visit www.lucidoptics.com.

