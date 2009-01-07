NLPOA Sponsors Ortega Family Benefit Ride
On Saturday, January 24th, 2009 at 11:30am sharp the National Latino Peace Officers Association, North Los Angeles Co. Chapter is proud to sponsor the Ortega Benefit Ride in response to the recent Christmas Eve tragedy in which 9 members of the Ortega family lost their lives.
Date/Time
Saturday, January 24th
11:30am to 12:30pm
Registration
Saturday January 24th
7:30am-11am
Glendale Harley
3717 San Fernando Rd.
Glendale, CA 91204
Cost
Pre-registration (recommended)
$25 Riders / $35 with Passenger
Day of Event Registration
$35 Riders / $45 with Passenger
Following the ride there will be a BBQ at Covina Park.
BBQ Admission
Adults - $10
Kids-$5
Send registration fees to:
NLPOA
Attn: OBR
PO Box 304
Chino Hills, CA 91709
For more information contact Luz Gutierrez, (562) 419-4026, nlpoa.northlaco@yahoo.com, Oscar Mejia, (626) 488-0477, code3@dslextreme.com or Miguel Balderrama, (323) 533-5519, mbalder@lasd.org.