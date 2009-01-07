NLPOA Sponsors Ortega Family Benefit Ride

On Saturday, January 24th, 2009 at 11:30am sharp the National Latino Peace Officers Association, North Los Angeles Co. Chapter is proud to sponsor the Ortega Benefit Ride in response to the recent Christmas Eve tragedy in which 9 members of the Ortega family lost their lives.

Date/Time

Saturday, January 24th

11:30am to 12:30pm

Registration

Saturday January 24th

7:30am-11am

Glendale Harley

3717 San Fernando Rd.

Glendale, CA 91204

Cost

Pre-registration (recommended)

$25 Riders / $35 with Passenger

Day of Event Registration

$35 Riders / $45 with Passenger

Following the ride there will be a BBQ at Covina Park.

BBQ Admission

Adults - $10

Kids-$5

Send registration fees to:

NLPOA

Attn: OBR

PO Box 304

Chino Hills, CA 91709

For more information contact Luz Gutierrez, (562) 419-4026, nlpoa.northlaco@yahoo.com, Oscar Mejia, (626) 488-0477, code3@dslextreme.com or Miguel Balderrama, (323) 533-5519, mbalder@lasd.org.