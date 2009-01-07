REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
NLPOA Sponsors Ortega Family Benefit Ride

January 07, 2009 09:31 AM

On Saturday, January 24th, 2009 at 11:30am sharp the National Latino Peace Officers Association, North Los Angeles Co. Chapter is proud to sponsor the Ortega Benefit Ride in response to the recent Christmas Eve tragedy in which 9 members of the Ortega family lost their lives.

Date/Time
Saturday, January 24th
11:30am to 12:30pm

Registration
Saturday January 24th
7:30am-11am
Glendale Harley
3717 San Fernando Rd.
Glendale, CA 91204

Cost
Pre-registration (recommended)
$25 Riders / $35 with Passenger

Day of Event Registration
$35 Riders / $45 with Passenger

Following the ride there will be a BBQ at Covina Park.

BBQ Admission
Adults - $10
Kids-$5

Send registration fees to:
NLPOA
Attn: OBR
PO Box 304
Chino Hills, CA 91709

For more information contact Luz Gutierrez, (562) 419-4026, nlpoa.northlaco@yahoo.com, Oscar Mejia, (626) 488-0477, code3@dslextreme.com or Miguel Balderrama, (323) 533-5519, mbalder@lasd.org.