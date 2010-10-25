OtterBox to Showcase Smartphone Cases at IACP

Fort Collins, CO – With the ability to receive dispatch information and accident reports as well as access criminal databases and suspect photos wirelessly, smartphones and tablets are imperative to the fast-paced world of law enforcement. OtterBox® offers protective solutions that allow officers and personnel to keep their focus on public safety instead of their expensive tech devices.

The Colorado company known for rugged smartphone cases will be attending the 117th International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference in Orlando, Fla. October 23-27, 2010. As the largest law enforcement exposition, the IACP conference showcases the newest products, services and technologies from more than 800 companies. OtterBox will have company representatives at the booths of some of the nation’s major wireless carriers and device manufactures during the event.

The OtterBox Defender Series® line is perfectly suited for demanding environments, offering a three-layered safeguard for smartphones from Apple®, RIM, HTC, Motorola, Samsung, Nokia and others.

* Layer 1: Depending on the device, consists of either a clear plastic membrane or a built-in screen protector to prevent scratches to the display or wear and tear on the keys.

* Layer 2: A two piece polycarbonate shell encases the device to shield it during impact.

* Layer 3: Finally, a durable outer layer of shock absorbent silicone completes the case.

For convenient, hands-free carrying a belt clip is included with most Defender Series cases. OtterBox also offers a line of waterproof, crushproof, virtually indestructible cases for a variety of valuables needed to be stored in either a patrol car or office environment. To see these dryboxes as well as the custom cases for smartphones and tablets, look for an OtterBox representative at IACP.

*Defender Series case NOT protected against water. Will provide some added protection against bump, shock and dust.