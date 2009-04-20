Piracy Age, a New Age of Online Games

Piracy Age was just released this month and joins Just Fun Softwares’ first MMO game The Mafia Boss which yielded 1.3 million registered players and paved the way for other games since its release in 2005. The game shows several aspects of what the real Pirate life would entail in a fiction role-playing scenario. It offers viewers a chance to participate and interact with thousands of players who want to experience what it is like to be notorious, powerful, and be above the law. In Piracy Age, the goal is to become a daring swashbuckler and have the seas shaking at the sight of your Jolly Roger. Players will manage such things as slaves, pirates, hookers, priests, and rum production to name just a few of the things. Larbi said the challenge of creating Piracy Age, was to avoid a childish looking game that players would not want to play. So the game has very mature themed activities and characters that make up the player’s crew. “We have introduced hookers that are essential in order to collect gold and even to keep your crew happy.” Larbi said. PiracyAge.com has been described by the media as being a New Age of Online Games. In fact, most internet games are mostly text based and look like a webpage. “I always wanted to find an online game that would be intuitive enough for me to play. Therefore I have started working on this idea of a new Online Game that would have the interface of a strategy PC game like Age of Empire” says L. Belrhiti creator of PiracyAge.com. “Therefore we have been using a cutting edge technology used mainly on Web 2.0 websites where only the needed animations are loaded and the page doesn’t have to refresh completely. This also gives a much better interactivity to the game and makes it look more of a PC strategy game.” says L. Belrhiti. The game is free and has no time limit for how long players choose to play. Registration is quick and easy. Once registered you can pick an island and start raiding the high seas to make a name for yourself. Players who enjoy the game have an option to buy subscriptions or credit packages (PayPal, Visa or Mastercard). PiracyAge.com is more and more popular and has exceeded the 20,000 members; the game has over 500 new members a day, and has boosted their prize giveaways to $1,000 every month! Visit us at www.PiracyAge.com