PoliceOne Deepens Partnership With 5.11 TacticalL

Police1.com, the nation’s leading Internet-based resource for law enforcement information, and 5.11 Tactical, a top law enforcement tactical apparel company, today announced the broadening of their partnership to include deals and specials for PoliceOne’s 89,000 members and promotion of 5.11’s rapidly expanding line of law enforcement apparel. Police1 will continue to support the 5.11 Challenge by hosting the challenge registration and selecting contestants.

As part of the partnership, Police1 is showcasing the newest, most innovative tactical products from 5.11 Tactical on their highly popular Web site, Police1.com, which is visited by more than 300,000 law enforcement officers every month. Police1 members will be able to access special offers and discounts on a number of products through 5.11’s full line dealers, which top companies, such as Quartermaster, GT Distributors, and CHIEF supply.

“Strengthening our partnership with Police1 is a great opportunity for us to establish a platform to introduce and feature our products for the law enforcement community,” Erica Reynoso, Marketing Director from 5.11 Tactical. “We are confident that Police1 members will benefit from learning about the highest quality, most cutting-edge gear in the market and will take advantage of the special discounts and packages we are offering through our dealers. We are excited to advance our partnership with an organization who shares the same drive and innovation we strive to provide for law enforcement.”

Police1 has launched a special section, 5.11 24-7@PoliceOne, to present the latest information on 5.11 products and feature product deals and discounts. The section also provides access to 5.11’s Training Alliance and the latest news and information about the annual 5.11 Challenge set in Bighorn, Montana.

“Last year, we supported the launch of the 5.11 Challenge, which was designed to give back to the law enforcement community and to foster camaraderie and communication among officers from all over the world,” says Alex Ford, CEO of Police1. “We are proud to extend this partnership by offering our members access to information on the latest, most innovative products from 5.11 and special member deals through 5.11 dealers.”

About 5.11 Tactical

For more than 35 years, 5.11 Tactical, has been developing products for the federal, state, and local law enforcement markets based on a foundation of durability, functionality and quality. 5.11 Tactical has become the tactical gear provider of choice, offering outerwear, vests, polos, uniforms, pants, shorts, footwear, underwear, and accessories. For more information, visit www.511tactical.com.

About Police1

Police1.com is the leading law enforcement web site in the country with more than 89,000 registered members. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers be safe, be more effective and better protect their communities. Resources include expert articles, training information, law enforcement news, officer safety alerts, secure forums, and an email newsletter sent to over 51,000 law enforcement officers nationwide. Police1 also offers more than 115 product categories which cover law enforcement essentials such as body armor, communications equipment, duty gear, tactical products, vehicle equipment, and the latest technologies. For more information on Police1, visit www.police1.com.