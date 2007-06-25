PoliceOne to Exhibit at 2007 Police Security Expo in Atlantic City

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Police1.com, the nation’s leading law enforcement resource Web site, will be an exhibitor at the 21st Annual Police Security Expo, to be held at New Jersey’s Atlantic City Convention Center from June 19-20.

Police1 will occupy booth #1135 at the Expo, giving show attendees the opportunity to stop by and learn more about some of the recent developments at Police1.com, the Calibre Press ‘Street Survival Seminar’ and The Police Marksman.

The Police Security Expo is one of the law enforcement industry’s longest running and most respected events, designed with the sole purpose of displaying the latest goods, products and services available to all industry professionals. In addition to product exhibits, the Expo offers a wide range of seminars and product demonstrations. More than 7,500 law enforcement individuals are expected to attend and over 500 exhibitors will occupy booths.

Police1 is the top online resource for law enforcement product information, with 250 clients in more than 150 product categories. The Police1 product categories provide law enforcement personnel with the information they need to make informed purchases of items ranging from badges to body armor.

About Police1.com

Police1.com is the leading law enforcement web site in the country with more than 176,000 registered members. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers be safer, be more effective and better protect their communities. Resources include expert articles, training information, law enforcement news, officer safety alerts, secure forums, and an email newsletter sent to more than 94,000 law enforcement officers nationwide. Police1 also offers nearly 150 product categories which cover law enforcement essentials such as body armor, communications equipment, duty gear, tactical products, vehicle equipment, and the latest technologies. For more information on Police1, visit www.police1.com.

For information on advertising with Police1, contact Kurt Kelley at 415-962-8311, Izumi Couch at 415-962-8309, or visit our advertising section online at http://www.police1.com/police/advertising/.