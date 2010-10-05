PoliceOne.com iPhone App Reaches 25,000 Downloads on iTunes

SAN FRANCISCO – Police1.com, the leading online resource for the law enforcement community, today announced that its new iPhone app has received over 25,000 downloads on iTunes, ranking it as one of the most downloaded apps for the law enforcement market.

Since the July 2010 launch, iPhone users have been able to access a wide range of Police1.com content through the Police1 app. The app was created in response to the evolving habits of police officers, who are increasingly reliant on their mobile devices for accessing news and other resources while serving in the field. Whether officers need to research a specific law enforcement topic from their squad car or just want to browse the latest news from the break room, the Police1 app provides an ease of access to mobile police content that has never been available to them before.

“We are very pleased with the immediate and significant response we have had from officers to the Police1 iPhone app, which surpassed even our most optimistic estimates,” said Robert Dippell, Online Director for Police1. “The app’s success is a telltale sign that officers are increasingly taking advantage of new and emerging technologies.”

Police1.com will be launching similar applications for other mobile devices – including BlackBerry and Android – in the coming months. In addition, the site has also set up a page to inform officers about other iPhone applications that are currently available and relevant to Law Enforcement. To learn more about the Police1 application and others, visit: www.police1.com/police-iphone-apps/.

To download the Police1 app for free from iTunes, visit http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/policeone/id379387096?mt=8

About Police1.com

With more than 300,000 registered members, Police1.com is the leading law enforcement website in the country. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers stay safe on the streets and more effectively protect their communities. Police1 is the only site to confirm the active law enforcement status of all members, creating a trusted and safe community for the exchange and discussion of key law enforcement issues, including breaking news, top products and important officer safety strategies.

