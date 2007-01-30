PoliceOne.com Reaches 500,000 Unique User Milestone

Web Site Traffic, Membership Up Significantly Across the Board in 2006

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Police1.com, the leading online information and training resource for law enforcement, announced that it is now visited by 500,000 unique users each month, making it the number one news and information web site in the law enforcement market.

In addition to the unique user milestone, Police1 experienced significant growth across the board in 2006, tallying a 17% increase in overall site traffic and a 31% growth in membership. Police1.com also continued to expand its industry-leading community of law enforcement professionals. The number of registered Police1 members has surpassed 130,000, an increase of over 30,000 registered members from January 2006 to December 2006. In addition, the number of subscribers to the Police1 newsletter jumped to over 80,000 by the end of December, an increase of 20,000 over the course of the year.

“2006 was a banner year for Police1 in terms of traffic growth and site development,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Police1. “Coupled with key acquisitions such as Police Marksman and Calibre Press, we made significant strides reinforcing our position as the unquestioned leader in the arena of officer safety and training. As we begin 2007, we continue to strive to provide the law enforcement community with the most comprehensive array of resources to stay safe and be more effective on the street.”

In late 2006, Police1 announced the acquisition of The Police Marksman, one of the nation’s leading law enforcement magazines. The Police Marksman is a prime source for the latest in law enforcement firearms and equipment, and provides officers with candid evaluations of their effectiveness and practicality.

The Police Marksman joins Calibre Press and the Street Survival Seminar under the Police1 umbrella, further reinforcing PoliceOne’s leadership position in the arena of officer safety and training and strengthening its ability to provide officers and trainers with the most up to date and effective methods of staying safe and informed.

About Police1.com

Police1.com is the leading law enforcement web site in the country with more than 130,000 registered members. Police1 provides law enforcement-specific resources designed to help officers be safer, be more effective and better protect their communities. Resources include expert articles, training information, law enforcement news, officer safety alerts, secure forums, and an email newsletter sent to more than 80,000 law enforcement officers nationwide. Police1 also offers nearly 150 product categories (verify number) which cover law enforcement essentials such as body armor, communications equipment, duty gear, tactical products, vehicle equipment, and the latest technologies. For more information on Police1, visit www.police1.com.

