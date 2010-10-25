SAVA to Showcase Their Law Enforcement & Security Consulting Practice at IACP 2010

HERNDON, VA - SAVA Workforce Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of enterprise IT and mission support services for the defense, law enforcement and intelligence communities will showcase their Law Enforcement & Security consulting practice at IACP 2010 in Orlando, Florida, October 24 - 26 at booth # 4179.

“We have a highly skilled and experienced consulting workforce which averages over 27 years of individual career law enforcement experience and it will be a great pleasure to highlight our capabilities at this important industry event,” said David Poirier, General Manager.

SAVA has consulting practices in several areas including Emergency Planning and Response Management; Intelligence; Counterterrorism; Investigative Support; Critical Infrastructure and Facility Protection; Cyber Security; Fusion Cell Support; and subject matter expertise in various other disciplines.

Mr. Poirier, along with Mr. Christopher Jenkins, SAVA’s Vice President of Operations and Defense Programs and Mr. Douglas Ingros, SAVA’s Senior Director of Law Enforcement and Security Programs will be attending the conference.

About SAVA

SAVA Workforce Solutions, a subsidiary of Qivliq LLC, a NANA company, delivers enterprise IT and mission support solutions to the federal government, serving the defense, law enforcement and intelligence communities. Founded in 2004, SAVA employs more than 350 full-time employees. For more information, visit www.savasolutions.com.