SceneDoc Adds Gerald Whitman to its Chief’s Advisory Council

Whitman Brings 40 years of law enforcement experience to new public safety technology advocacy group.

Toronto, ON, February 16, 2016 – SceneDoc, public safety’s first all-in-one mobile software for data collection and retrieval, today announces the addition of Chief Gerald Whitman to its Chief’s Advisory Council (CAC). Spearheaded by SceneDoc Chairman and CEO Alex Kottoor, the CAC will serve to provide industry insight, validate product ideas, and ultimately help evolve public safety with the use of the SceneDoc mobile software platform.

“SceneDoc created the CAC to better inform public safety agencies of newly emerging mobile technologies available for use and/or evaluation. For every challenge mobile adoption creates, it also opens the door of opportunity for public safety agencies to reassess practices and procedures, boost efficiency, and renegotiate its relationship with the people it serves,” said Kottoor.

Whitman brings 40+ years’ of experience in law enforcement, most recently serving as Chief for the Denver Police Department from 2000 to 2012, and then Captain of the city’s SWAT/K-9 Bureau until July of 2015. His areas of expertise include Organizational Management and Change, Strategic Planning, Use of Force, Accountability and Internal Investigations, Transparency, Community Engagement, Recruitment, Training and Organizational Assessment.

“Technologies like SceneDoc are going to be the lynchpin to driving increased productivity across public safety” said Chief Whitman. “SceneDoc’s mobile software will also play a major role in saving money and reducing paperwork, while more effectively streamlining processes and securing convictions.”

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is public safety’s first all-in-one mobile software for data collection and retrieval at crime or incident scenes. By modernizing with SceneDoc, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, and with optimized workflow that empowers staff to more efficiently manage mission-critical tasks. SceneDoc is saving agencies an hour of paperwork per shift on average, resulting in less time reporting and more time in the community so officers can do what they do best. See why 90% of our customers are advocates at www.scenedoc.com.

Media Contacts

Luke Lappala

Martin Levy Public Relations, Inc.

luke@martinlevypr.com

206-313-7520

www.martinlevypr.com

Paige Flanagan

Director of Marketing

paige.flanagan@scenedoc.com

647,478.8697

www.scenedoc.com