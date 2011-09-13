SecureFraud Launches the McAfee Institute: Cyber Intelligence and Training for Law Enforcement and Businesses Worldwide

St. Louis, MO – SecureFraud (www.securefraud.net), the nation’s leading firm dedicated to fighting online fraud and cyber crime, announces the debut of the McAfee Institute (www.mcafeeinstitute.com). This new site, which offers training, development and best practices involving cyber investigations, is a valuable addition to law enforcement professionals, governmental agencies and businesses. The Institute also includes a diverse array of speakers and trainers, including: certified police instructors, former FBI agents, top investigators, professors of business, retired police chiefs, homeland security experts, corporate executives and military veterans.

“The McAfee Institute is the only resource of its kind to deliver customized solutions – and valuable certification programs – concerning the international threat of cyber crime and online fraud. For loss prevention professionals and law enforcement personnel, this site is the principal means of learning more about software solutions, courses, and laws and regulations involving proactive ways to combat this new economic and technological foe. By joining the McAfee Institute, members receive the instruction necessary to save themselves – and their staff or customers – from incurring significant financial losses and a battered reputation. I encourage visitors to go to www.mcafeeinstitute.com to review the many options we provide,” says Paul McAfee, CEO of SecureFraud.

Education and Protection: The Principles of the McAfeee Institute



The McAfee Institute enjoys immediate credibility and respect from industry experts, courtesy of its emphasis on education and protection. “As proven leaders in the fight against cyber crime and online fraud, we provide certification programs and courses that reflect our expertise as both educators and problem solvers. Meaning: The McAfee Institute is a logical extension of our ability to help public organizations and businesses in their efforts against a serious economic and legal obstacle. Our solutions are practical and intelligible, with long-term dividends that aid law enforcement and companies alike,” states Joshua McAfee, Vice President of Loss Prevention for SecureFraud.



About McAfee Institute/ Secure Fraud

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, SecureFraud is the industry leader in the field of online fraud protection. With its team of distinguished experts and multiple honors and awards, SecureFraud develops customized solutions for a variety of clients, including: consumers, e-merchants, enterprise level businesses, law enforcement and governmental agencies. These loss prevention strategies and cyber security plans are at the center for the company’s success. For more information about SecureFraud, please visit www.securefraud.net.