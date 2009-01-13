SEO Company Australia

Once we finalize the keyword with client. We create a performance analysis report, which includes the current ranking with the keywords, total link counts, pages indexing and traffic overview, website compatibility test and SEO analysis. This reports tells the exact situation of website in Search engines and interface compatibility to user. We send the same report with updated comparison report. Our SEO Analysis and diagnostic Report provides you :- Accurate Keyword Analysis : ( With traffic prediction ratio and conversion compatibility -so that you choose the best keyword as per conversion point of view) Website Compatibility and status test report : Complete quality testing of website. Every single bit SEO and code compatibility, usability test, conversion compatibility test how much compatible it is and a goal prediction of traffic increment as per plan. Competition & Market Analysis : We will analysis how your website represents your company & your product and services. Always remember a website view always represent the company’s reputation and credibility in aspiring customers mind. If you don’t have a better representation or content distribution you may lost most of the customers. We will analysis your website, its representation and how useful and compatible it is for your aspiring customers from their view. Then we will also take some of your top competitors and make a analysis that how best they are doing and what better we can do to catch them or get more conversion. As per the chart given below you can see the global increasing trend of SEO. It is now a popular and cost effective method to promote any business. Customer comes to you by searching for your Products/Services. You Don’t have to go to Customer. We first analysis the website, its business and the target market. Once we completely understand the nature of business and its demand in target market. We research very specific keywords which can generate you quality traffic related to your products/services.