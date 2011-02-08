Testimonial from No Games Gear

Read the below testimonial from a user of No Games Gear’s B.U.G.G.

“Last year I was issued a pair of Ballistic Undergarments manufactured by No Games Gear. This product is designed to provide ballistic protection to the femoral artery and the upper thigh area. The basic design of the product consists of a pair of “spandex style” bike shorts with pockets in the thigh area containing a Kevlar thigh pad. During the test period the product was worn on all tactical operations. The product was also worn on several training and administrative days during the test period.

During the test period, this product functioned well with all other issued tactical gear. There was no need for any adjustments in the tactical body armor or web gear. It greatly increases the amount of protection to the femoral artery area (current tactical gear only provides a small flap that hangs over the groin area). The product also allows for the operator to dress in only the “spandex style” short during admin. and training days, and quickly insert the Kevlar thigh pads in the event of a “call out.” Although not tested, this product should also function well in a plain clothes / protection type detail.

In conclusion, this product does provide a greater amount of increased ballistic protection and safety to the operator during tactical operation.”

Tpr. II

T.E.A.M.S. North

