Calif. PD uses technology grants for equipment

By Key Budge

Tehachapi News

TEHACHAPI, Calif. — The Stallion Springs Police Department is one of the smallest law enforcement agencies in the state, but Chief Mike Grant is paying very close attention to programs that make it easier to implement the latest technology — and improve safety.

Grant funds help pay for or offset the costs. A new radio tower is being installed on the west end of town and GPS monitoring systems are going in the patrol cars.

During a recent ride along with Tehachapi News, Grant explained the new GPS technology improves officers’ safety. The GPS systems have been installed in each police car. Grant can monitor where his officers are and how fast they drive.

Full Story: Stallion Springs Police use technology grants for equipment